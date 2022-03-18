UrduPoint.com

Faithfuls Are Being Observed Shab-e-Barat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Faithfuls are being observed Shab-e-Barat

Holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence, fervor and divine blessings for the Muslims, was observed on Friday night across the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence, fervor and divine blessings for the Muslims, was observed on Friday night across the country.

According to Muslim belief, Shab-e-Barat is the night when Almighty Allah arranges affairs of the next one-year.

On Shab-e-Barat, Allah writes the destinies of all His creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.

Shab-e-Barat also means the night of forgiveness. On this exalted night, Muslims pray to Allah both in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan and seeking forgiveness of the sins.

Muslim devotees pass the night offering prayers, reciting Holy Quran, Milad Mahfil, Zikr (remembrance of Allah), visiting the graveyards of their near and dear ones and offering special Munajat.

The Muslims are being offered special nightlong prayers to seek forgiveness for their sins and Allah Almighty's blessing on this occasion to achieve success in the world and hereafter.

The significant distinction of this night, according to Islamic belief, is that it falls on 15th Sha'aban in which all births and deaths on universe are written on the "Loh-e-Mehfooz" for the forthcoming year.

According to religious scholars, there are some nights in Islam, which are significant, sacred with grandeur and Divine Majesty and "Shab-e-Barat" is one of these.Though, in the Islamic perspective every night and day has its own importance but some nights have supplementary importance like Shab-e-Barat, Lailatul Qadar, Shab-e-Miraj, Ashura and the two nights of Eids had extraordinary significance.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, Muslims believe, Allah Almighty showers infinite mercy and blesses upon human beings.

According to Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA), "Allah Almighty opens the doors of mercy and grace for the mankind, the door remains open throughout the night till the Fajr prayers," in which He exonerates those seeking forgiveness.

Faithful are being gathered at mosques after Isha prayers and offer nightlong special prayers, while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat has been arranged to mark the holy night. Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons would highlight the true teachings of islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The houses, streets and especially mosques are decorated with colorful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were well illuminated by means of electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.

Besides, people visiting graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Allah Almighty's blessings for the departed souls.Special security arrangements have been made for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat throughout the regions.

Moreover, DIG Sukkur zone Tariq Qureshi already directed police officials to make strict security arrangements around graveyards, ensure smooth flow of traffic and ban parking of vehicles and push-carts around and on the routes leading to graveyards and shrines as security precaution.

He further directed to detail sufficient number of traffic police to control traffic near these places. He also called for conducting snap checking in all areas of the city, picketing and police patrolling in collaboration with the rangers.

Related Topics

World Rangers Police Oil Vehicles Traffic Sukkur Muslim All Ramadan Muharram

Recent Stories

Pandemic upsurge goes on, but deaths fall by a fif ..

Pandemic upsurge goes on, but deaths fall by a fifth

37 seconds ago
 Narcotics ministry holds event

Narcotics ministry holds event

39 seconds ago
 PMAS organizes all Pakistan 31st Food Science Conf ..

PMAS organizes all Pakistan 31st Food Science Conference

40 seconds ago
 Prime Minister urges people of Kurram to fully par ..

Prime Minister urges people of Kurram to fully participate in upcoming LG electi ..

42 seconds ago
 Punjab all set to intensify surveillance of vaccin ..

Punjab all set to intensify surveillance of vaccine preventable Diseases

4 minutes ago
 Puppet show presented for educating children

Puppet show presented for educating children

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>