Faithfuls are being observed Shab-e-Barat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence, fervor and divine blessings for the Muslims, was observed on Friday night across the country.

According to Muslim belief, Shab-e-Barat is the night when Almighty Allah arranges affairs of the next one-year.

On Shab-e-Barat, Allah writes the destinies of all His creations for the coming year by taking into account their past deeds.

Shab-e-Barat also means the night of forgiveness. On this exalted night, Muslims pray to Allah both in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan and seeking forgiveness of the sins.

Muslim devotees pass the night offering prayers, reciting Holy Quran, Milad Mahfil, Zikr (remembrance of Allah), visiting the graveyards of their near and dear ones and offering special Munajat.

The Muslims are being offered special nightlong prayers to seek forgiveness for their sins and Allah Almighty's blessing on this occasion to achieve success in the world and hereafter.

The significant distinction of this night, according to Islamic belief, is that it falls on 15th Sha'aban in which all births and deaths on universe are written on the "Loh-e-Mehfooz" for the forthcoming year.

According to religious scholars, there are some nights in Islam, which are significant, sacred with grandeur and Divine Majesty and "Shab-e-Barat" is one of these.Though, in the Islamic perspective every night and day has its own importance but some nights have supplementary importance like Shab-e-Barat, Lailatul Qadar, Shab-e-Miraj, Ashura and the two nights of Eids had extraordinary significance.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, Muslims believe, Allah Almighty showers infinite mercy and blesses upon human beings.

According to Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa (RA), "Allah Almighty opens the doors of mercy and grace for the mankind, the door remains open throughout the night till the Fajr prayers," in which He exonerates those seeking forgiveness.

Faithful are being gathered at mosques after Isha prayers and offer nightlong special prayers, while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat has been arranged to mark the holy night. Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons would highlight the true teachings of islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The houses, streets and especially mosques are decorated with colorful pennants and buntings whereas at night these were well illuminated by means of electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.

Besides, people visiting graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Allah Almighty's blessings for the departed souls.Special security arrangements have been made for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat throughout the regions.

Moreover, DIG Sukkur zone Tariq Qureshi already directed police officials to make strict security arrangements around graveyards, ensure smooth flow of traffic and ban parking of vehicles and push-carts around and on the routes leading to graveyards and shrines as security precaution.

He further directed to detail sufficient number of traffic police to control traffic near these places. He also called for conducting snap checking in all areas of the city, picketing and police patrolling in collaboration with the rangers.