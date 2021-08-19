UrduPoint.com

Faithfuls Paid Homage Their Forefathers, Visits Graveyards

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

Faithfuls paid homage their forefathers, visits graveyards

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :A large number of faithfuls paid homage and offered Fateha for their forefathers and other late relatives, while visiting the respective graveyards in the city throughout the day of 10th Muharram ul Haram on Thursday.

Keeping in view the religious importance of the Youm-e-Ashura (10th Muharram), the faithfuls laid floral wreath, and put rose petals and date palm leaves on their graves, besides filling the fixed pots at graveyards with pulses and water to feed the pigeons and other birds.

Many moving moments were witnessed at the graveyards when the faithful remembered their departed relatives with tearing eyes and recalling their sweet memories.

They also offered Fateha and recitation from the Holy Quran for the departed souls as well as sought forgiveness, eternal peace and best niche in the paradise from Allah Almighty.

There was a great rush at the Mian Graveyard, Rohri Graveyard and other large and small graveyards in various localities of the Sukkur city.

Meanwhile, the rose petals and other relevant commodities sellers around the graveyards made best businesses, while taking advantage of the day and sensing the need and obligations of the faithful.

