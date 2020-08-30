Faithfuls Prepare Special Cauldron Of 150 Maunds Of "Haleem" In Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Faithfuls prepared nearly 150 maunds of special cauldron (daig) of popular dish "Haleem" to serve people on Youm-e-Ashur.

The administration of Astana Fareedia supervised the preparation of special Haleem and it was served to citizens at Mumtazabad.

The special cauldron of 100 maunds of Haleem was being prepared for last many years on occasion of Youm-e-Ashur . But, this time, the administration prepared 150 maunds of Haleem. In the preparation of special cauldron, about 20 cooks presented their services. As many as 10 maunds of meat, 40 maunds of pulses, 200kg "Jau" ,100 kg wheat and some other spices were used for this special dish.