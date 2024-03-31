Faithfuls Sit In Aitkaf For Last Ashra Of Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Thousands of faithful have sit in Aitkaf for last Ashra of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak from today (Sunday) in various Masajid of Sukkur Special arrangements have been made for Aitkaf in Masajid.
The biggest congregation of faithfuls for Aitkaf was held at Allah Wali Masjid, Sukkur.
The Sukkur Police has beefed up security at Masajid and public places. Additional police personnel have been deployed for the security while metal detectors and walk through gates are also being used at Masajid.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
97 power pilferers netted in South Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure availability of quality food items at fixed rates: Bilal Yasin5 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui terms agreement between jail administration and Imran Khan as open mockery of law, prison m ..15 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated in Bahawalpur15 minutes ago
-
Ruk Sindhi’s Book Launching ceremony held in Hyderabad15 minutes ago
-
SP Sadar Division inspects Lachi police station and Muslimabad check post15 minutes ago
-
District administration's crackdown nets over 400 illegal profiteers in Attock15 minutes ago
-
Yusuf Raza Gilani stresses imparting services for well-being of people1 hour ago
-
Drive on Railway safety, prohibited items in full swing1 hour ago
-
Health Minister takes note of measles outbreak in KP1 hour ago
-
DBA Abbottabad election 2024-25, Atif Khan Jadoon elected as president1 hour ago
-
Strict security measures for 'Easter Day':1 hour ago