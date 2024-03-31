Faithfuls sit in Aitkaf for last Ashra of Ramadan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Thousands of faithful have sit in Aitkaf for last Ashra of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak from today (Sunday) in various Masajid of Sukkur Special arrangements have been made for Aitkaf in Masajid.

The biggest congregation of faithfuls for Aitkaf was held at Allah Wali Masjid, Sukkur.

The Sukkur Police has beefed up security at Masajid and public places. Additional police personnel have been deployed for the security while metal detectors and walk through gates are also being used at Masajid.