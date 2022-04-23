UrduPoint.com

Faithfuls Throng Fruit 'chaat' Stalls To Enjoy Iftars During Ramzan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2022 | 01:18 PM

The fasting people thronged to Fruit 'chaat' stalls established alongside different roads and markets in the federal capital as the mouthwatering delicacy was the highest in demand among the citizens for iftar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The fasting people thronged to Fruit 'chaat' stalls established alongside different roads and markets in the Federal capital as the mouthwatering delicacy was the highest in demand among the citizens for iftar.

Fruit 'chaat' a mixture of all seasonal fruits like Apple, banana, dates, strawberry, kiwi, melon with citric flavor of orange and lemon not only gives sumptuous taste and instant energy after a day-long fast, but a great business to convention and seasonal sellers in Ramzan.

During Ramzan many people used to sell chaat part time to earn some extra money through the lucrative business, said Saqib Habib, a seasonal fruit 'chaat' seller in sector I-8.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Saqib who was also a taxi driver said he sell homemade fruit chaat outside his flat as great number of people always ready to buy it during the holy month.

"Selling fruit chaat in Ramzan is a very profitable business as it does not require any huge investment. I simply buy 25 Kg fruits daily from market and cut into slices with the help of my family and sale it buyers every day before iftar", he added.

Shams Khalid another fruit seller at Faizabad where the general bus stands was situated said his sale increase in Ramzan as passengers prefer to break their fast with some fresh fruits.

"I am selling fruits at Faizabad since 2003. Every Ramzan I simply cut fruits in cubical shapes that I mixed with sweet nectar of apricot and little spice that turned in to delicious fruit chart is loved by passer byes and passengers at iftar time which gives me a great financial support", he apprised.

