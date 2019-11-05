Faiz Ahmed Khan posted as Peshawar Divisional Superintendent

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Faiz Ahmed Khan, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Railways (Commercial and Transportation) group has been posted as Peshawar Divisional Superintendent (BS-20), Pakistan Railways, a notification issued here Tuesday said.

He was currently working as Deputy Chief Commercial Manager (BS-19), Pakistan Railways, headquarters, Lahore.

Likewise, Muhammad Nasir Khalil, another BS-19 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department was currently working as Divisional Superintendent has been asked to immediately report at Ministry of Railways, Islamabad.