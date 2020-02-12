Faiz always voiced on delivery of human rights: Dr Salahuddin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faiz Ahmed Faiz always raised voice for delivery of human rights not only for particular areas but across the world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Faiz Ahmed Faiz always raised voice for delivery of human rights not only for particular areas but across the world.

This was stated by Known Educationist and literary figure Dr Salahuddin Haider while talking to APP in connection with 109th Birthday of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Dr Salahuddin Haider have honour to complete his degree of Doctor of Philosophy( PhD), on personality of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Dr Salahuddin stated that Fiaz Ahmed Fiaz became of voice of every oppressed person. The ideology of Faiz Ahmed Faiz is getting popular with passage of time, he remarked.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz born on February 13, 1911 in Kala-Qadir area of Sialkot. He was well versed in different languages including urdu, English, Persian, Arabic and Russian.

He also remained advisor to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on Art and Culture. He rendered his services for editor for national newspapers namely Pakistan Times, Amroz and "Lail-u-Nehar". Healso got Lenin award. The government of Pakistan also awarded him "Nishan-e-Imtiaz" in recognition of his services. He died on November 20, 1984.