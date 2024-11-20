Faiz death anniversary observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Forty years have passed since the death of famous urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, as fans and literary enthusiasts observed his death anniversary on Wednesday.

The revolutionary poet was born on February 13, 1911, at Kala Qader in Narowal district of Punjab. He was a member of the Progressive Writers’ Movement and an avowed Marxist. He received the Lenin Peace prize from the Soviet Union in 1962.

Faiz's literary work was posthumously publicly honoured when the government conferred upon him the nation’s highest civil award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1990.

The timeless quality of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poetry and its multi-layered resonances across cultures, have been a source of inspiration to many, including the distinguished academic Anjum Altaf, who transmuted and adapted Faiz’s poems into a 2018 collection, transgressions: poems inspired by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

His major literary works include, 'Naqsh-e-Faryadi', 'Dast-e-Saba', 'Zindan-Nama', 'Dast-e-Tah-e-Sung', 'Mere Dil Mere Musafir', 'Sar-e-Wadi-e-Sina' which have been combined as one book 'Nuskha Haa-e-Wafa'.

He passed away in Lahore on November 20, 1984.