Faiz Death Anniversary Observed
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Forty years have passed since the death of famous urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, as fans and literary enthusiasts observed his death anniversary on Wednesday.
The revolutionary poet was born on February 13, 1911, at Kala Qader in Narowal district of Punjab. He was a member of the Progressive Writers’ Movement and an avowed Marxist. He received the Lenin Peace prize from the Soviet Union in 1962.
Faiz's literary work was posthumously publicly honoured when the government conferred upon him the nation’s highest civil award of Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1990.
The timeless quality of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poetry and its multi-layered resonances across cultures, have been a source of inspiration to many, including the distinguished academic Anjum Altaf, who transmuted and adapted Faiz’s poems into a 2018 collection, transgressions: poems inspired by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.
His major literary works include, 'Naqsh-e-Faryadi', 'Dast-e-Saba', 'Zindan-Nama', 'Dast-e-Tah-e-Sung', 'Mere Dil Mere Musafir', 'Sar-e-Wadi-e-Sina' which have been combined as one book 'Nuskha Haa-e-Wafa'.
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DISCOs suffers Rs 591 bln loss in FY 2023-2448 seconds ago
-
Alkhidmat Foundation organize Book Competition on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)50 seconds ago
-
Two-days book Mela holds in Girls college Larkana.54 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap57 seconds ago
-
KP judicial academy holds workshop on gender-responsive human resource management11 minutes ago
-
Shaza urges TikTok to use its platform for educational purposes11 minutes ago
-
Madrasa escapee reunited with family11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on Mali Khel check post Bannu21 minutes ago
-
26 children fall victim to diphtheria in KP: Health Dept21 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into 1st quarterly adjustments of XWDISCOs21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches efforts to integrate disaster risk financing into its broader loss, damage efforts21 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns suicide attack on check post in Bannu31 minutes ago