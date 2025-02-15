Faiz Festival: 2nd day of celebration of poetry, art, culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The second day of the Faiz Festival at Alhamra Hall was marked on Saturday with over 25 engaging sessions, where artists and intellectuals spread love and inspiration through various performances and discussions.

Admirers of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry added to the festival's vibrancy, making it a hub of literary and cultural enrichment. Both national and international delegates expressed their deep affection for Alhamra, acknowledging it as a space that resonates deeply with literary and artistic appreciation. The festival continues to attract a distinguished lineup of renowned writers, intellectuals, and scholars, including Zehra Nigah, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Mohammad Hanif, Kamran Lashari, Arifa Syeda, Dr. Khurshid Rizvi, Salima Hashmi, and Asghar Nadeem Syed.

Adding to the intellectual discourse, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Irfan Khoosat, Arshad Mahmood, Naveed Shehzad, Abbas Tabish, Muneeza Hashmi, Hameeda Shaheen, Hammad Ghaznavi, Shakeel Jazib, Fauzia Waqar, Kulsoom Saqib, Aamna Mufti, Aamna Ali, and Adeel Hashmi played a pivotal role as the voice of the youth.

Other notable participants included Fakhar Ijazuddin, Samina Peerzada, Rahman Faris, and Qasim Jafri, further enhancing the festival’s stature with their presence.

One of the highlights of the day was a dedicated session on Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry featuring an insightful conversation between Zehra Nigah and Iftikhar Arif, moderated by Dr. Saif Mahmood. Additionally, Faiz's daughter, Muneeza Hashmi, engaged in a discussion titled "Tum Jo Chaho to Suno" with acclaimed Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das.

Sessions covered a wide range of topics, from traditional and modern media to Lahore’s literary and cultural landscape. A special tribute was paid to celebrated novelist Bapsi Sidhwa, while the session "Hum Dharti Ki Malkaen Hain" highlighted the remarkable contributions of women across various fields.

The festival also hosted discussions on pressing contemporary and historical issues, including The Flag of Palestine, urdu Hai Jiska Naam, Growing Population and Shrinking Earth, Kab Yaad Mein Tera Saath Nahin, Storytelling in Every Work, The Journey of tv Drama, Hazara Culture, The Fragrance of Urdu Language, Ahang Khosrawi, Saqiya! Raqs-e-Saba Ki Soorat, Faiz Ka Lahore, Raqs-e-Mai Taiz Karo, and Sare Fasane Mein Jiska Zikr Na Tha.

Music enthusiasts were enthralled by a mesmerizing performance by renowned singer Sara Raza Khan, who captivated the audience with her soulful renditions, adding a melodic charm to the festival.