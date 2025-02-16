Open Menu

Faiz Festival Concludes With Vibrant Literary, Cultural Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Faiz Festival concludes with vibrant literary, cultural activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The three-day Faiz Festival concluded at Alhamra Arts Council on Sunday, drawing a large audience of literary enthusiasts, intellectuals, and art lovers.

The festival, dedicated to the legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, featured a series of academic, literary, and cultural sessions over three days. On the final day, more than 20 sessions were held, covering a diverse range of topics, including literature, politics, society, film, history, culture, and media influence. Panel discussions focused on figures like Manto, as well as issues such as Palestine, secularism, women's rights, the environment, heritage, tourism, and the evolving relationship between social media and politics.

The craft of film writing was also explored in dedicated sessions.

Renowned poets, writers, and intellectuals participated in discussions, while theatrical performances brought Faiz’s revolutionary poetry to life in the gallery. A special poetry reading session captivated the audience, with poets paying tribute to Faiz’s literary legacy.

In addition to the intellectual discourse, the festival also featured food stalls, adding a cultural and social dimension to the event. The overwhelming participation of literary figures, fine arts professionals, and the general public reaffirmed the festival’s significance as a major event in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

11 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

1 hour ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

1 hour ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

2 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

2 hours ago
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

2 hours ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

2 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

3 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan