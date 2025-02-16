Faiz Festival concludes with vibrant literary, cultural activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The three-day Faiz Festival concluded at Alhamra Arts Council on Sunday, drawing a large audience of literary enthusiasts, intellectuals, and art lovers.

The festival, dedicated to the legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, featured a series of academic, literary, and cultural sessions over three days. On the final day, more than 20 sessions were held, covering a diverse range of topics, including literature, politics, society, film, history, culture, and media influence. Panel discussions focused on figures like Manto, as well as issues such as Palestine, secularism, women's rights, the environment, heritage, tourism, and the evolving relationship between social media and politics.

The craft of film writing was also explored in dedicated sessions.

Renowned poets, writers, and intellectuals participated in discussions, while theatrical performances brought Faiz’s revolutionary poetry to life in the gallery. A special poetry reading session captivated the audience, with poets paying tribute to Faiz’s literary legacy.

In addition to the intellectual discourse, the festival also featured food stalls, adding a cultural and social dimension to the event. The overwhelming participation of literary figures, fine arts professionals, and the general public reaffirmed the festival’s significance as a major event in Pakistan.