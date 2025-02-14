Faiz Festival Kicks Off At Alhamra Arts Council
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The much-anticipated Faiz Festival commenced at the Alhamra Arts Council on Friday, drawing a large audience of literature and art enthusiasts.
The opening ceremony featured prominent personalities, including Professor Salima Hashmi, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, Executive Director Alhamra Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Nandita Das, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Atul Tiwari, and several others. The event was hosted by Amna Ali.
Renowned artist Adeel Hashmi inaugurated the festival with a poignant recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry, setting the tone for the literary and cultural celebrations. Moneeza Hashmi was also present on the occasion, adding to the festival's significance.
Chairman Faiz Ghar, Salima Hashmi, extended a warm welcome to the guests and expressed her gratitude to the audience for their enthusiastic participation. She emphasized the importance of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry in contemporary times. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed highlighted that Faiz’s poetry has become a tradition and a source of inspiration, reflecting both the poet's personality and the era he lived in.
Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider echoed similar sentiments, stating that the immense public interest in the festival reaffirms the deep emotional connection people have with Faiz’s work.
The Alhamra Arts Council has been beautifully adorned to host the festival, which will span three days. Various programs, including literary discussions, artistic exhibitions, and cultural performances, will take place across different venues such as halls, galleries, lawns, and open spaces.
Atul Tiwari, expressing his admiration for Lahore, described it as one of the subcontinent’s most beautiful cities and conveyed heartfelt greetings from Lucknow to its residents. Celebrated Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das shared her excitement about attending the festival, calling it a wonderful opportunity to connect with new friends.
Recent Stories
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutio ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Another son of beloved homeland of Bhawana area of Chiniot district sacrificed for motherland.6 minutes ago
-
10KG of hashish recovered drug peddler arrested6 minutes ago
-
5 arrested with 42kg hashish, Rs. 2m worth of fireworks products6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised for Sulekh Mela6 minutes ago
-
Faiz festival kicks off at Alhamra Arts Council6 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Barat: Faithful seek forgiveness, visit graveyards to honor departed souls6 minutes ago
-
HEC Pakistan, Council of Higher Education Türkiye to develop collaboration road-map6 minutes ago
-
ECP concludes three-day training on PPRA Rules, e-Pak procurement system16 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition ‘Beautiful Japan’ showcases ambassador’s captivating lens26 minutes ago
-
22 dead in Punjab road accidents26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt introduces Forensic Science Authority Act 202426 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib directs to avoid unnecessary checks on family vehicles26 minutes ago