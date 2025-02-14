Faiz festival kicks off at Alhamra Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The much-anticipated Faiz Festival commenced at the Alhamra Arts Council on Friday, drawing a large audience of literature and art enthusiasts.

The opening ceremony featured prominent personalities, including Professor Salima Hashmi, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, Executive Director Alhamra Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Nandita Das, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Atul Tiwari, and several others. The event was hosted by Amna Ali.

Renowned artist Adeel Hashmi inaugurated the festival with a poignant recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry, setting the tone for the literary and cultural celebrations. Moneeza Hashmi was also present on the occasion, adding to the festival's significance.

Chairman Faiz Ghar, Salima Hashmi, extended a warm welcome to the guests and expressed her gratitude to the audience for their enthusiastic participation. She emphasized the importance of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry in contemporary times. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed highlighted that Faiz’s poetry has become a tradition and a source of inspiration, reflecting both the poet's personality and the era he lived in.

Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider echoed similar sentiments, stating that the immense public interest in the festival reaffirms the deep emotional connection people have with Faiz’s work.

The Alhamra Arts Council has been beautifully adorned to host the festival, which will span three days. Various programs, including literary discussions, artistic exhibitions, and cultural performances, will take place across different venues such as halls, galleries, lawns, and open spaces.

Atul Tiwari, expressing his admiration for Lahore, described it as one of the subcontinent’s most beautiful cities and conveyed heartfelt greetings from Lucknow to its residents. Celebrated Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das shared her excitement about attending the festival, calling it a wonderful opportunity to connect with new friends.