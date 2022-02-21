Faiz Festival to start from March 4

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday directed the departments concerned to make the 'Faiz Festival' a success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday directed the departments concerned to make the 'Faiz Festival' a success.

He issued these directions during a meeting regarding Faiz Festival, in the Committee Room of the Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the Faiz Festival, in which it was decided to organize the festival in the first week of March from 4 to 6 at Alhamra Arts Center.

The Commissioner said that the festival's beauty would be enhanced under the banner of the City of Literature.

He said domestic and foreign delegates would participate in the festival.

During the briefing, Usman Younis said that various programmes on Faiz poetry, literature, and creativity would be part of festival. For the awareness about the COVID-19, different SOPs counters would also be established, he added.

Chairperson Alhamra board Moneeza Hashmi said that Alhamra would use all its resources to make the arrangements for Faiz Festival.

The Faiz Festival would be an opportunity for art lovers from all over the world, she maintained.