Faiz Inspiration For Generations: Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said Faiz Ahmed Faiz inspired generations and showed the path of service to humanity.

She was speaking at the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Festival as the chief guest at Alhamra Hall here on Sunday.

Paying rich tribute to the great poet of urdu literature, she said that there was much to learn from poetry of Faiz and his poetry showed how to look after the deprived and the marginalised sections of society. She suggested continuing the festival on yearly basis.

" I joined the PTI with a mission to serve humanity and I have never seen a leader as hardworking as Imran Khan," she said.

She said that only the PTI could steer the country out of crises.

The minister said that all new projects in health bore testimony to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that the PTI was taking historical steps to bring improvement in healthcare and the government was developing 10 state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals.

PTI leader Ayesha Ghaus Baksh, MPA Shanila and a large number of men and women attended the festival.

