Faiz International Broadcasting launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Friday said Pakistan has been achieved after matchless sacrifices and everyone should value this freedom.

Freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, he stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of Faiz International Broadcasting as a chief guest.

On this occasion, a cake was cut in accordance with Independence Day and special prayers were offered for the progress of Pakistan, said a statement on Friday.

He said that Independence Day demands us all to forget our differences and work for the development of Pakistan and Sindh as well.

"Today is the day of commitment and we need to follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," said Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.