UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faiz Mela To Kick Off On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:54 PM

Faiz Mela to kick off on Friday

The fifth Faiz International Festival will kick off at the Alhamra Hall here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The fifth Faiz International Festival will kick off at the Alhamra Hall here on Friday.

The three-day festival will be held till November 17 in which all events are free and open for all except for Zia Mohyueddin, Ali Sethi, Adil Hashmi and Farh Yasmeen's performances.

The festival is an amalgamation of music, art and literature, which brings for the audience theatre performances, musical evenings, film shows, art exhibitions, discussions, folk nights and other events.

More than 100 scholars, speakers and panellists will participate in the event while more than 30 national and international artistes will also perform.

On the first day of the festival, two performances, including "An Evening with Ali Sethi named Gulon Mein Rung Bharay " and A Play by Ajoka Threatre named " Saira and Maira" dedicated to Asma Jehangir will be held.

Besides, an exhibition "Aao Such , Jagao Such" will also be organised.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music November Event All

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

26 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

41 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

38 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

38 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

40 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.