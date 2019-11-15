Faiz Mela to kick off on Friday

The fifth Faiz International Festival will kick off at the Alhamra Hall here on Friday

The three-day festival will be held till November 17 in which all events are free and open for all except for Zia Mohyueddin, Ali Sethi, Adil Hashmi and Farh Yasmeen's performances.

The festival is an amalgamation of music, art and literature, which brings for the audience theatre performances, musical evenings, film shows, art exhibitions, discussions, folk nights and other events.

More than 100 scholars, speakers and panellists will participate in the event while more than 30 national and international artistes will also perform.

On the first day of the festival, two performances, including "An Evening with Ali Sethi named Gulon Mein Rung Bharay " and A Play by Ajoka Threatre named " Saira and Maira" dedicated to Asma Jehangir will be held.

Besides, an exhibition "Aao Such , Jagao Such" will also be organised.