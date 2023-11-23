Open Menu

Faiz Remembered At UAF's Session 'A Talk With Muneeza Hashmi'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Faiz remembered at UAF's session 'A Talk with Muneeza Hashmi'

World-known Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz was paid tribute at a seminar, titled 'A Talk with Muneeza Hashmi', organised at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) under the auspices of the Senior Tutor Office, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) World-known Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz was paid tribute at a seminar, titled 'A Talk with Muneeza Hashmi', organised at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) under the auspices of the Senior Tutor Office, here on Thursday.

Well-known broadcaster, television producer, actress and former general manager of the Pakistan Television Corporation (ptv), Muneeza Hashmi, was the guest of honor at the event. She is the youngest daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Muneeza told the audience that in her book, Faiz Ahmad Faiz's life and thoughts had surfaced in the form of letters written to her by her father. She said the Faiz Foundation was digitalising memories of the great poet to preserve them, and the process would be completed in near future. "Every time, one goes through Faiz's poetry, new aspects emerge before the reader," she added.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said "Faiz Ahmad Faiz reminds us of an era when his poetry formed the basis of a movement and gave new light to thoughts of people". He said the Faculty of Art and Humanities had been established in the university in which Faiz Block would be set up so that the youth could be exposed to the thoughts of the great personality.

Renowned educationist Dr. Riaz Majeed called for setting up the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Chair in which life and work of the great poet could be researched.

Later, UAF VC Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad, flanked by Muneeza Hashmi and Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, inaugurated the 'Kapaas Mela' [Cotton Festival] at D-Ground of the University.

Educationist Mazhar Hayat, Sarwat Malik, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Event TV PTV University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained grow ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for sustained growth: FCCI president

5 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

LDA demolishes another 23 illegal constructions

5 minutes ago
 Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Haj ..

Ashrafi stresses on comprehensive training for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims for seamless ..

5 minutes ago
 KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start worki ..

KBP urges govt to order sugar mills to start working from Nov 25

5 minutes ago
 92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, b ..

92 fertilizers dealers arrested on over-pricing, black marketing in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and cu ..

FCCI inks MoU with FAC for promotion of art and culture

4 minutes ago
Six districts’ educational institution to remain ..

Six districts’ educational institution to remain closed on Friday

12 minutes ago
 SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “ ..

SAU Academic Council approves addition of word “technology” in name of Facul ..

12 minutes ago
 Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on d ..

Livestock dept carries out vaccination drives on daily basis

12 minutes ago
 Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

Spain gives voice to Palestinian cause in EU

4 minutes ago
 Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

Round-the-clock free food facility at Data Darbar

12 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on CM KP

Australian HC calls on CM KP

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan