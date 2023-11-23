(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) World-known Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz was paid tribute at a seminar, titled 'A Talk with Muneeza Hashmi', organised at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) under the auspices of the Senior Tutor Office, here on Thursday.

Well-known broadcaster, television producer, actress and former general manager of the Pakistan Television Corporation (ptv), Muneeza Hashmi, was the guest of honor at the event. She is the youngest daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Muneeza told the audience that in her book, Faiz Ahmad Faiz's life and thoughts had surfaced in the form of letters written to her by her father. She said the Faiz Foundation was digitalising memories of the great poet to preserve them, and the process would be completed in near future. "Every time, one goes through Faiz's poetry, new aspects emerge before the reader," she added.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said "Faiz Ahmad Faiz reminds us of an era when his poetry formed the basis of a movement and gave new light to thoughts of people". He said the Faculty of Art and Humanities had been established in the university in which Faiz Block would be set up so that the youth could be exposed to the thoughts of the great personality.

Renowned educationist Dr. Riaz Majeed called for setting up the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Chair in which life and work of the great poet could be researched.

Later, UAF VC Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad, flanked by Muneeza Hashmi and Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, inaugurated the 'Kapaas Mela' [Cotton Festival] at D-Ground of the University.

Educationist Mazhar Hayat, Sarwat Malik, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali and others were also present.