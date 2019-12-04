UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faiz Ullah Elected Chairman Of National Assembly Committee On Finance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:24 PM

Faiz Ullah elected chairman of National Assembly committee on finance

The Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs in its meeting on Wednesday in the Parliament House unanimously elected Faiz Ullah, MNA as its Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs in its meeting on Wednesday in the Parliament House unanimously elected Faiz Ullah, MNA as its Chairman.

Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA/Member, proposed the name of Faiz Ullah, MNA, as Chairman of the Committee while Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, MNA/Member seconded his candidature.

Accordingly, Faiz Ullah, MNA, was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, said a press release issued here.

The Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Speaker, Secretary National Assembly and assured him of full support by the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.

The Chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus.

The members while appreciating views of the honorable Chairman assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Raza Nasrullah, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Faheem Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddique, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Ali Pervaiz, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar besides the senior officersof the National Assembly Secretariat.

Related Topics

National Assembly Hina Rabbani Khar Business Parliament

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

11 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

19 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

41 minutes ago

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

1 hour ago

Police arrest 224 proclaimed offenders in Nov

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council termed salin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.