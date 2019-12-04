Faiz Ullah elected chairman of National Assembly committee on finance

The Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs in its meeting on Wednesday in the Parliament House unanimously elected Faiz Ullah, MNA as its Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs in its meeting on Wednesday in the Parliament House unanimously elected Faiz Ullah, MNA as its Chairman.

Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA/Member, proposed the name of Faiz Ullah, MNA, as Chairman of the Committee while Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, MNA/Member seconded his candidature.

Accordingly, Faiz Ullah, MNA, was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, said a press release issued here.

The Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat, congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the Speaker, Secretary National Assembly and assured him of full support by the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.

The Chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence in him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus.

The members while appreciating views of the honorable Chairman assured him their fullest support in the process of legislation.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Raza Nasrullah, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Faheem Khan, Aftab Hussain Siddique, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Ali Pervaiz, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Ms. Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar besides the senior officersof the National Assembly Secretariat.