UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faiza Khan Defends M.Phil Thesis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:06 PM

Faiza Khan defends M.Phil thesis

Faiza Khan, M.Phil scholar of College of Home Economics Thursday defended her thesis on "Effect of varying concentrations of auxiliaries on the tensile strength and stiffness of pigment printed polyester cotton fabric" under the supervision of Dr. Shahnaz Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Faiza Khan, M.Phil scholar of College of Home Economics Thursday defended her thesis on "Effect of varying concentrations of auxiliaries on the tensile strength and stiffness of pigment printed polyester cotton fabric" under the supervision of Dr. Shahnaz Khattak.

Her viva examiner was Dr. Shabana Rafique, Head department of Textiles and Clothing.

Besides, her thesis was evaluated and recommended by Dr. Ayesha Saeed Doodhi, Head department of Clothing and Textile, University of Home Economics, Lahore; Dr. Mehreen Ijaz, Head, Department of Home Economics (Textiles and Clothing), Lahore College for Women University; and Dr. Shababa Rafique.

Principal of the College, Dr. Farhat Shehzad appreciated her research work and considered it as an important contribution of academic research for the textile industry.

Related Topics

Lahore Women Textile Cotton Industry

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

1 hour ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

1 hour ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

1 hour ago

12 apply for PTI tickets for ACB elections

2 minutes ago

NAB Rawalpindi contributes significantly in overal ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Shocked by Miami Mayor's Remark o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.