Faiza Khan defends M.Phil thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Faiza Khan, M.Phil scholar of College of Home Economics Thursday defended her thesis on "Effect of varying concentrations of auxiliaries on the tensile strength and stiffness of pigment printed polyester cotton fabric" under the supervision of Dr. Shahnaz Khattak.

Her viva examiner was Dr. Shabana Rafique, Head department of Textiles and Clothing.

Besides, her thesis was evaluated and recommended by Dr. Ayesha Saeed Doodhi, Head department of Clothing and Textile, University of Home Economics, Lahore; Dr. Mehreen Ijaz, Head, Department of Home Economics (Textiles and Clothing), Lahore College for Women University; and Dr. Shababa Rafique.

Principal of the College, Dr. Farhat Shehzad appreciated her research work and considered it as an important contribution of academic research for the textile industry.