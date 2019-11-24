Faizabad interchange crumbling road requires authorities' attention

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :A portion of slip road at the Faizabad interchange leading towards Islamabad Expressway and GT road has developed cracks and potholes, proving dangerous for the unfamiliar drivers on this busiest route.

Right at the starting point of this road, two large sized craters can be seen hampering the routine flow of traffic on this major linkage road, besides causing damage to the vehicles of those arriving from other cities and who have not been familiar with this unexpected surface of the road. These pits right in the middle of road had appeared due to intense vehicular activities and left attended by the concerned authorities.

Murtaza Akbar, a resident of Lahore, who had arrived here along with his family in connection with a wedding ceremony at I-8 sector, told that the uneven surface at the slip road had damaged his costly car at night time.

Moreover, heavy vehicles and passengers buses also use this slip road for plying on Expressway and GT road and the unattended repair work could cause any accident.

"We feel constant fear after reaching this spot, as heavily loaded trucks crisscross it in haphazard manner," Abdul Fatah, a shop keeper at the Faizabad bus stand commented.

The Faizabad cloverleaf interchange, constructed during 1988, serves as the major entry and exit junction for heavy traffic in the twin cities, connecting the IJP principal road with Islamabad, Murree and Expressway. A large number of vehicles use this interchange on daily basis.

/778