Faizabad ITP Office To Remain Open 24 Hours: IG Rizvi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has announced that the Traffic Police Office at Faizabad will now remain open 24 hours a day to ensure maximum facilitation for citizens.
An official told APP on Wednesday that the IGP Rizvi presided over a late-night meeting on public service delivery, where he directed senior officers to improve the licensing process and expand facilities at Police Khidmat Markaz centres.
IG Rizvi said that besides the Khidmat Markaz in F-6, extended operating hours had been introduced at all centres, with timings increased from 6 PM to 9 PM, while additional counters were being set up to meet public demand.
He said driving license facilities had been expanded to 11 Police Khidmat Markaz across the city, and in the future, traffic-related services would also be available at all police stations.
The aim, he added, was to make obtaining a driving license as convenient as possible.
IG Rizvi said citizens were advised to obtain their driving licenses before October 1, as driving without a valid license after that date would result in FIR registration, arrest, and vehicle impoundment. The Islamabad Traffic Police, he added, was raising awareness among the public through various platforms.
He said maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and providing maximum facilities to citizens remained the top priorities of Islamabad Police.
/APP-rzr-mkz
