Faizabad, Murree Road Rawalpindi Closed For Vehicular Traffic: CTP
October 04, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) In view of the law and order situation, Faisabad, Murree Road has been closed for all kind of vehicular traffic, a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman said here on Friday.
He informed that traffic advisory has been issued and the citizens have been requested to avoid unnecessary travel. The citizens have been requested to contact CTP numbers, 051-9274843 and 051-9273678 in case of any emergency, he added.
Stadium Road (Double Road) is closed for all kind of traffic, he said adding, 6th Road Chowk, Chandni Chowk and C-Block Chowk are closed for traffic.
Similarly, Khannapul, Sahi Chowk, Naz Cinema, Kohati Bazar Mor and Liaqat Bagh are closed. DAV College Chowk, Marrir Chowk, MH Chowk, Haider Road are also closed for all traffic while Kutchery Chowk and Kutchery to Koral, old Airport Road is open for all types of traffic. Sowan Bridge is also open for traffic, he said.
T-Chowk Rawat and Margalla Mor, Pirwadhai are closed for all kind of vehicular traffic. Khayaban, Shah Najaf, Carriage Factory and Chungi No. 26 road is also closed for all vehicular traffic.
Charing Cross and Dhama Sydian roads are also closed for the traffic.
The citizens can use Khawaja Corporation chowk which is open for all kind of vehicular traffic.
Chak Beli Mor, Rawat-Mandra Mor, Masa Kaswal, G.T Road Gujar Khan is closed for all kind of traffic.
The spokesman informed that Doultala Mor and G.T Road Chakwal are also closed.
Koral Chowk has been closed for vehicular traffic, he said and informed that the roads would be opened as the law and situation improves in the city.
City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.
The emergency portal of CTP Rawalpindi is working 24 hours to facilitate the citizens, she added.
The citizens in case of any emergency can contact on emergency portal’s numbers 051-9274843 and 051-9273678, the CTO said.
The ambulances and fire brigade vehicles would be allowed to move, the CTO said adding, the citizens in case of emergency can contact on the emergency portal of the city traffic police.
The CTP is fully cooperating with the citizens and providing alternative routes, she added.
