Faizabad Protest Case: ATC Delays Indictment Again
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:28 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday once again postponed framing charges against key political figures accused of involvement in the Faizabad protest following the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder
The case includes accusations of rioting and damaging public property.
Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra again deferred the indictment of several political leaders in a case linked to a protest and property damage at Faizabad.
Former Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi was absent from the hearing. The court initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender and issued arrest warrants for other accused who were also not present.
The court adjourned the case till April 23, warning that strict action would be taken against any absentees at the next hearing.
During the hearing, lawyers Sardar Masroof Khan and Zahid Bashir Dar appeared on behalf of the accused.
A request for exemption from personal appearance submitted by Senator Faisal Javed Khan was accepted by the court.
Accused Aamir Mehmood Kiani attended the hearing in person. On his arrival, Judge Sipra questioned his repeated absences. “Whenever proceedings start to declare you an absconder, you suddenly appear. What do you have to say about that?” the judge remarked, adding that sending him to judicial lock-up seemed to be the only option.
Despite the comments, the court approved Kiani’s interim bail against a surety bond of Rs 100,000.
The case, registered at I-9 Police Station, Names several PTI leaders for their alleged role in the protest and vandalism following the PTI founder's removal from office.
Judge Sipra remarked that any further absence from the accused at the next hearing would lead to stronger legal measures.
