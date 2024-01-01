Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that the PML-N president and former prime minister has been summoned as former Punjab chief minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) The Faizabad Sit-in Commission on Monday issued a summons to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling him to record his statement on January 3, 2024.

The commission had summoned Shehbaz Sharif as former Punjab chief minister to record his statement in the case.

The Faizabad sit-in witnessed Shehbaz Sharif at the helm of Punjab's leadership.

In response to the need for transparency and accountability, the caretaker government established the inquiry commission in November of the preceding year. The commission's mandate includes determining responsibilities and implementing the court's decisions regarding the Faizabad sit-in case.

In a proactive move, the commission prepared a comprehensive questionnaire for Shehbaz Sharif, delving into his connection with the Faizabad sit-in—a significant event that captured national attention and had far-reaching repercussions.

The inquiry commission, tasked with investigating the Faizabad sit-in case, is scheduled to submit its detailed report to the Supreme Court on January 22.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal were summoned. Former DG ISI Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was also summoned but did not appear, leading to a subsequent summons.