- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Faizan-e-Madina hosts Islamabad's largest Aitekaf gathering with over 1,500 participants
Faizan-e-Madina Hosts Islamabad's Largest Aitekaf Gathering With Over 1,500 Participants
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Faizan-e-Madina, Madni Markaz, Islamabad hosted the largest gathering in the federal capital, with over 1,500 faithful participating in the observance of Sunnat Aitekaf under the patronage of Dawat-e-Islami
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Faizan-e-Madina, Madni Markaz, Islamabad hosted the largest gathering in the Federal capital, with over 1,500 faithful participating in the observance of Sunnat Aitekaf under the patronage of Dawat-e-Islami.
During the Sunnah Aitekaf held in Ramazan, Madani Circles are organized at various times to facilitate teaching and learning. These circles focus on raising awareness about essential religious topics, including prayer, fasting, and zakat.
Correct tajweed is being emphasized in the teaching of the Holy Qur'an, along with a series of heartfelt prayers and supplications before the fast is broken.
Dawat-e-Islami arranged a comprehensive Iftar and Sahar for the Moatakfeen and others, free of charge.
Additionally, Haji Waqar Al-Madinah, a member of Dawat-e-Islami's Central Majlis Shura, provided training to the devotees of the Prophet (PBUH), fostering an increase in their love for the Prophet (PBUH).
Recent Stories
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues
National child abuse prevention month kicks off
UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..
Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot
Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor
Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues6 minutes ago
-
National child abuse prevention month kicks off6 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian students10 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water6 minutes ago
-
Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilities6 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schools, hospitals15 minutes ago
-
Thousands Quran copies distributed at two Holy Mosques during Ramadan15 minutes ago
-
CM orders master plan for cities uplift in DG Khan division15 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding shifting Pervaiz Elahi to jail6 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar district crackdown on Ramadan violations6 minutes ago
-
Police khidmat markaz facilitates 12,237 citizens during the last month6 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in Bahawalnagar6 minutes ago