Faizan-e-Madina, Madni Markaz, Islamabad hosted the largest gathering in the federal capital, with over 1,500 faithful participating in the observance of Sunnat Aitekaf under the patronage of Dawat-e-Islami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Faizan-e-Madina, Madni Markaz, Islamabad hosted the largest gathering in the Federal capital, with over 1,500 faithful participating in the observance of Sunnat Aitekaf under the patronage of Dawat-e-Islami.

During the Sunnah Aitekaf held in Ramazan, Madani Circles are organized at various times to facilitate teaching and learning. These circles focus on raising awareness about essential religious topics, including prayer, fasting, and zakat.

Correct tajweed is being emphasized in the teaching of the Holy Qur'an, along with a series of heartfelt prayers and supplications before the fast is broken.

Dawat-e-Islami arranged a comprehensive Iftar and Sahar for the Moatakfeen and others, free of charge.

Additionally, Haji Waqar Al-Madinah, a member of Dawat-e-Islami's Central Majlis Shura, provided training to the devotees of the Prophet (PBUH), fostering an increase in their love for the Prophet (PBUH).