UrduPoint.com

Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) Going To Rehabilitate 4 Modern Villages In Sehwan Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) going to rehabilitate 4 modern villages in Sehwan Sharif

Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is going to rehabilitate four model villages in Bajara, an area of Sehwan Sharif which was damaged by the recent monsoon rains and flash floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is going to rehabilitate four model villages in Bajara, an area of Sehwan Sharif which was damaged by the recent monsoon rains and flash floods.

These model villages were constructed by former Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Abdullah Shah who was the father of incumbent CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. To transform this plan into reality, the FGRF's delegation comprising Chief Executive Officer Imran Gigi along with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Adil Attari and board Member Muhammad Yaqoob Attari held a comprehensive meeting with Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

He gave the seal of approval appreciating the FGRF's this particular initiative besides other welfare and development works for the well-being of the people across the province.

Talking to APP, FGRF COO Muhammad Adil Attari informed that 50 houses would be built on modern lines in each village with the facility of electricity, generated by solar energy.

He said the people who would be provided these residential units, would also be given ownership rights of the houses as per assurance of the Sindh CM Shah.

He further informed that the foundation had rehabilitated 3,000 houses with an estimated cost of Rs 150 million which were partially damaged in 25 cities including Kalam, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Rajanpur, Layah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Gambat, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Nawabshah (Benazirabad), Qazi Ahmed, Dadu, Sehwan Sharif, Mehar, Johi, Sujawal, Thari Meerwah, Mirpurkhas, Osta Muhammad, Dera Allah Yar, Bela, and Uthal.

He said the foundation had also commenced the construction work on fully damaged houses in the following areas of the country which would be completed in due course of time.

Adil Attari, renewing his pledge, said the FGRF would leave no stone unturned until and unless the flood-affected people would be properly settled down in their own houses.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Electricity Nawabshah Dera Ismail Khan Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Charsadda Rajanpur Khairpur Dadu Mehar Gambat Uthal Bela Sujawal December Murad Ali Shah Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Night shift cleanliness operation ongoing even dur ..

Night shift cleanliness operation ongoing even during dense fog

1 minute ago
 Man shot dead by unknown person in Quetta

Man shot dead by unknown person in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

1 minute ago
 Training programme for Sindh Agriculture Universit ..

Training programme for Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) security staff begins

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival f ..

Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing and Camel Beau ..

16 minutes ago
 Brazil begins paying final respects to football gi ..

Brazil begins paying final respects to football giant Pele

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.