Faizan Sheikh gushes over 'Noor' co-star Aijaz Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Accomplished Pakistani actor and host Faizan Sheikh is singing praises for the veteran actor and recently aired serial 'Noor' co-star, Aijaz Aslam.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 'Saaya' star was full of praise for the superstar as he posted a BTS click right from the set of the much-anticipated serial 'Noor' and penned a heartwarming note revealing his working experience with the most-loved actor.

"Such a pleasure sharing screen with Aijaz Aslam" Sheikh stated.

Calling Aslam "An absolute gem", the actor went on to express his admiration for the man of many talents, "Not only he is a great colleague but a very sorted actor and an absolute gem".

Responding to the loved-up compliment, the 'Nand' sensation also expressed his gratitude to Sheikh as he reposted the Insta reel along with the "Thankyou" caption.

On the work front, Sheikh has been highly applauded for his flawless performance in the latest tale "Noor", directed by Shaqielle Khan and helmed by the man with a golden pen Nadeem Ahmed.

The much-talked-about serial has been well-received by netizens. Ever since the first episode went on air, fans flooded the comment section with comments appreciating the storyline as well as the entire cast.

"So much excited for the next episode and brilliant performance of Faizan Sheikh" fan commented on local television's YouTube channel.

Another comment read "Big fan of Faizan Sheikh, he is a brilliant actor".