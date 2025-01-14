Open Menu

Faizullah Dahri Takes Charge As Acting CEO Of HESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Faizullah Dahri, Chief Financial Officer of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been assigned the additional responsibility of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) under a stop-gap arrangement.

According to HESCO spokesperson Saadiq Kubbar, the appointment was approved by the Chairman of the board of Directors and finalized through an office order signed by the Director General HR & Admin Shafique Ahmed. This temporary arrangement aims to ensure smooth operations until a permanent CEO was appointed, the spokesperson informed.

Upon assuming the role, Faizullah Dahri emphasized that his Primary goal was the development of HESCO. He urged all officers to work as a cohesive team, demonstrating diligence, commitment and honesty in fulfilling their duties.

“No individual can achieve targets alone. Every employee must perform their responsibilities with utmost dedication and integrity. Strong teamwork is essential for the growth of HESCO,” he remarked.

Dahri directed officials to ensure 100% recovery of dues from defaulters, intensify operations under the “Chowkidari System”, and take firm action against those involved in electricity theft.

He also directed HESCO staff to keep their mobile phones accessible at all times, facilitate consumers, maintain a polite attitude with the public, and make every effort to resolve genuine complaints promptly. Meanwhile, HESCO officers and employees congratulated Faizullah Dahri on assuming the position of Acting CEO.

