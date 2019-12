Faizullah Kamoka, chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs visited an under-construction hospital in Haseeb Shaheed Colony here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Faizullah Kamoka, chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs visited an under-construction hospital in Haseeb Shaheed Colony here on Monday.

He said the Government General Hospital, Haseeb Shaheed Colony, would have a capacity of 250 beds, and the health facility would be completed with a cost of Rs 1.51 billion.