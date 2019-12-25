UrduPoint.com
Fake Abduction Call, Father Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The police arrested a citizen on charge of fake call of abduction of his son, here on Wednesday.

According to police, one Amir resident of Ghamgol Chowk Street No.4 called Rescue-15 and informed that his rivals Abid Ali, etc. have kidnapped his son Gohar Ali and carried him to an unidentified place.

On this call, a police team headed by ASI Mian Adeel Mustafa reached at the spot and investigated the incident. However, during interrogation, it came into light that the abduction call was bogus and the citizen called the police to get his rivals implicated in a false case.

Therefore, the police arrested Amir and locked him behind the bars for further investigation.

