Fake Account Can't Be Opened Without Bank Official's Involvement: Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:48 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Tuesday said transaction through fake account is a big crime and a fake account cannot be opened without the involvement of bank officials.

He expressed these views while hearing a case of a banker Muhammad Anwar regarding opening of fake accounts.

During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa said an account was opened with Rs0.1 million and somehow turned the amount into Rs0.9 million.

The counsel�for the accused said his client had opened accounts in different branches of the same bank.

He said the trial court had sentenced Anwar Ayub to three years in prison and imposed Rs0.8 million in fine. In another case, the court gave his client an eight-year sentence, he added.

He said the high court shortened the sentence to three years.

The chief justice said the accounts are not opened without verification process and a three-year sentence was quite less in the case.

He said the suspect's signatures were present in all the opening forms and he was involved in all the transactions.

The court concluded the case as the suspect withdrew his plea.

