Fake Account case: Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur judicial remand extended till November 12

Accountability Court (AC) has extended judicial remand of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur till November 12.Judge Mohammad Bashir heard fake account case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended judicial remand of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur till November 12.Judge Mohammad Bashir heard fake account case.The both Pakistan People Party leaders were presented in the court.The counsel Latif Khosa said during the hearing that, court had sought a report on Asifa Bhutto's contempt of court plea.

Please ask from jail authorities why the orders are not being complied , he added.The counsel said that Asifa Bhutto wanted to appear but I stopped her.The NAB prosecutor said that, the law will have to be seen that either it is contempt of court or not.The counsel for former president raised the objection and said that the contempt of court has been committed by Jail authorities, why NAB is speaking?The counsel said, NAB is representative of the state and state does not stand with contemnors.The former president's counsel while giving arguments about money laundering said that their client should be provided with Mushaqati (orderly).

The NAB prosecutor said that Mushaqati can be provided from the prisoners at jail.

It's not possible to bring some one from outside the jail to appoint him as Mushaqati . The law does not allow irrelevant person to stay in jail as Mushaqati.The decision was reserved by the court on the plea for provision of facilities in jail to Asif Ali Zardari.The counsel said that, Asif Ali Zardari has not been shifted to hospital despite the medical report.The counsel said that jail authorities should be asked why medical report recommendations are not being followed ..The People Party leaders Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Nafeesa Shah, Sherry Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Asifa Bhutto, Nair Bukhari and others reached on the hearing day to meet Asif Ali Zardari.