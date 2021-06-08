(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on Nehr Khayam land allotment case till July 07, against accused Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the case connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In today's hearing accused Abdul Ghani Majeed and Husnain Mirza appeared before the court.

The prosecutor of NAB informed the court that his department would file a supplementary reference in this case.The court summoned NAB investigation officer on next hearing and adjourned the hearing.