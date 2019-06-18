UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Accounts Case: NAB Arrests Three More Accused

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 12 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:18 AM

Fake accounts case: NAB arrests three more accused

Finance manager Tando Muhammad Kazim Ali was arrested who allegedly did Rs846 million embezzlement was arrested besides Faisal and Amanullah. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) Three managers of a sugar mills have been arrested following the statement of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

NAB sources said that finance manager Tando Muhammad Kazim Ali was arrested who allegedly did Rs846 million embezzlement was arrested besides Faisal and Amanullah.

Finance Manager Chamber Sugar Mills Faisal Nadeem got Rs40 million from Sindh government and took loans worth billions through fake documents.

Sources said that the Sindh government faced a loss of Rs27 million.

Earlier, NAB Karachi had arrested three accused, including Zulqarnain Majeed son of Anwar Majeed chairman of Omni group in fake accounts case.

Those arrested include Khawaja Suleman and project director Omni group Abdul Wahid, close relatives of Anwar Majeed. Abdul Ghani Majeed, elder son of Abdul Majeed has already been arrested. NAB is conducting raids to arrest his other son Namar Majeed.

The arrested accused will be Islamabad after their transit remand. Joint Investigation team of NAB will make investigation from them.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Chamber From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Veena Malik, Sania Mirza engage in Twitter feud ov ..

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

53 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 18, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

11 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.