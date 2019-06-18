Fake accounts case: NAB arrests three more accused

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Finance manager Tando Muhammad Kazim Ali was arrested who allegedly did Rs846 million embezzlement was arrested besides Faisal and Amanullah.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) Three managers of a sugar mills have been arrested following the statement of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Finance Manager Chamber Sugar Mills Faisal Nadeem got Rs40 million from Sindh government and took loans worth billions through fake documents.

Sources said that the Sindh government faced a loss of Rs27 million.

Earlier, NAB Karachi had arrested three accused, including Zulqarnain Majeed son of Anwar Majeed chairman of Omni group in fake accounts case.

Those arrested include Khawaja Suleman and project director Omni group Abdul Wahid, close relatives of Anwar Majeed. Abdul Ghani Majeed, elder son of Abdul Majeed has already been arrested. NAB is conducting raids to arrest his other son Namar Majeed.

The arrested accused will be Islamabad after their transit remand. Joint Investigation team of NAB will make investigation from them.