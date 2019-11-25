Fake accounts case: NAB files reference against Zardari, Faryal and others

(@fidahassanain)

The NAB says that the amount of over Rs 12 billion was transferred to foreign accounts.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2019) In fake accounts case against former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against them in the NAB Court here on Monday.

In its reference, the NAB (Rawalpindi) alleged that huge amount of Rs 8.3 billion was withdrawn from the fake accounts and laundered to the foreign accounts.

Beside Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, 12 other accused were also mentioned in the reference. The NAB said that Anwar Majeed and others played important role in fake accounts case. The reference said that over Rs 12 billion were transferred to the foreign accounts while Rs 950 million were again transferred to Zardari’s personal accounts. The funds provided by a local bank were also misused, the reference said, adding that huge land was purchased in the name of of a benami firm-A One International. It alleged that accused Muhammad Mushtaq was the personal secretary of Asif Ali Zardari and they had a joint-bank account.

It may be mentioned here that Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have not been indicted yet in the fake accounts case as both were on the judicial remand. On other hand, Sindh High Court has sought reply from the Federal Investigation Agency on the application moved by Anwar Majeed—a character in fake accounts case. Anwar Majeed through his petition pleaded the court to ask the agency as how many inquiries were being run against him. He alleged that the agency instead of investigation was harassing him. On it, FIA’s counsel requested the court to give some time to submit reply, saying that he could submit reply on the basis of senior officials that whether any inquiry against Majeed was being conducted or not. He said the fake accounts case was opened by the FIA but later was shifted to the NAB, therefore, he needed to time to know if any investigation was being conducted or not. At this, the court allowed him time to submit reply and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite time.