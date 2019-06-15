UrduPoint.com
Fake Accounts Case ,NAB Places Talpur Under House Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:09 AM

Hours after her arrest, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has declared PPP leader Faryal Talpur residence as a sub jail and placed her under house arrest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Hours after her arrest, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has declared PPP leader Faryal Talpur residence as a sub jail and placed her under house arrest.Earlier, a six-member NAB team reached the Zardari House and took into custody Talpur.

The NAB is expected to present PPP leader in an accountability court on Saturday to seek her physical remand.National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal issued a notification declaring Talpur house as sub-jail.According to details, an AC in Islamabad is hearing the fake accounts case against former president's sister on Saturday.

An arrest warrant signed for Talpur was handed to NAB Rawalpindi some two days ago.Following the warrant, NAB Rawalpindi constituted a team to arrest the PPP senior leader. On Monday this week, the accountability watchdog arrested Zardari in the fake bank accounts case from Islamabad, after a bench in Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a plea filed by the former president and his sister, seeking an extension in their interim bail in the fake accounts case.

