Fake Accounts Reference: Islamabad High Court Adjourns Accused Bail Petition Till June 3

Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Fake accounts reference: Islamabad High Court adjourns accused bail petition till June 3

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned hearing on the pre-arrest bail petition of an accused Ghulam Qadir Mari till June 3, in the fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned hearing on the pre-arrest bail petition of an accused Ghulam Qadir Mari till June 3, in the fake accounts reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted the hearing on the interim bail petition of the accused.

During the course of proceeding, the junior counsel informed the court that Advocate Farouk H. Naek and petitioner were in Karachi and could not attend the proceedings due lockdown.

To this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till June 3.

