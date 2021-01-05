UrduPoint.com
Fake Accounts References Adjourned

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 20, on Sindh Bank reference connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 20, on Sindh Bank reference connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh and other accused appeared before the court.

The NAB couldn't file supplementary reference this day to this the court adjourned hearing till the next date.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing till February 2, on a fake accounts reference pertaining to illegal allotments of plots in Bagh Ibne Qasim. The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

