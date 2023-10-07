Fake advertisement related to illegal Afghans goes viral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Fake advertisement related to illegal Afghans has gone viral with the phone number of SSP Operations Office also mentioned in the advertisement.

In the fake advertisement, the general public has been asked to inform the police about illegal Afghans including those holding Pakistani Identity Cards, their jobs and residential details.

However, when contacted, the Police Control Peshawar, the duty official confirmed that the advertisement was fake.

APP/ijz/1020

P:ijz/X:ftp/L:ahn