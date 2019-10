(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused for selling fake agriculture medicines in the city.

According to the police, PS Kotly Syed Ameer, on an application of Assistant Director Agriculture Saba Tehseen, arrested Tahir and Ameen, and registered separate cases against them.