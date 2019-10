The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four accused for selling fake agro medicines in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four accused for selling fake agro medicines in the city.

According to the police, PS Kotli Loharian managed to arrest Iftikhar, Zulifqar, Fiasal and Riaz for selling fake medicines.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.