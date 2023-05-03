UrduPoint.com

Fake Allotment Of Plots: Court Dismisses Post-arrest Bail Of LDA Director, Two Others

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 10:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Wednesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director Housing Sabtain Raza and two co-accused, involved in fake allotments of 27 plots in Johar Town Housing Society.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza conducted proceedings on bail petitions of the accused Sabtain Raza, Patwari Nadeem and Sarfraz and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The defence counsel submitted that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested his clients over their alleged involvement in the fake allotment of 27 plots in Johar Town. He submitted that the ACE did not have any solid evidence against his clients and pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to them.

However, the ACE's prosecutor opposed the plea and submitted that the bogus files of plots were recovered from custody of the accused.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against 9 accused including LDA Director Housing Sabtain Raza, LDA Deputy Director Faisal Anjum, LDA Assistant Director Sarfraz Khokhar, LDA Accountant Muhammad Aslam, Patwari Nadeem, Nisar Ahmad, Zaheer Ahmad and Shahid Munir over fake allotment of 27 plots in Johar Town society. The ACE had alleged that the accused officials prepared fake files of the 27 plots of Johar Town Housing Society and these were recovered from their custody.

