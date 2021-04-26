Fake army captain arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :People's Colony police have claimed to have arrested a fake army captain, who was allegedly extorting money from people.

A police spokesman said on Monday that residents of D-Ground area called police and informed that a man impersonating himself as an army captain, was extorting money on different pretexts.

Sub Inspector Muhammad Azam, along with his team, reached the area and took the man into custody. Later on, the man was identified as Muhammad Zeeshan of Ehsan Yousuf Road area.

During interrogation, the accused proved to be a fake army captain and the police recovered photocopies of various documents and cards from his possession.

The police have registered a case against him under various section of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), spokesman added.