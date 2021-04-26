UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Army Captain Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Fake army captain arrested

People's Colony police have claimed to have arrested a fake army captain, who was allegedly extorting money from people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :People's Colony police have claimed to have arrested a fake army captain, who was allegedly extorting money from people.

A police spokesman said on Monday that residents of D-Ground area called police and informed that a man impersonating himself as an army captain, was extorting money on different pretexts.

Sub Inspector Muhammad Azam, along with his team, reached the area and took the man into custody. Later on, the man was identified as Muhammad Zeeshan of Ehsan Yousuf Road area.

During interrogation, the accused proved to be a fake army captain and the police recovered photocopies of various documents and cards from his possession.

The police have registered a case against him under various section of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Road Man Money From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt upgraded bilateral ties to advanced lev ..

29 minutes ago

Emirates NBD Capital records strongest ever quarte ..

29 minutes ago

US stocks higher at start of heavy earnings week

6 minutes ago

TiE launches programme to promote start up among w ..

6 minutes ago

Japan Registers 21 Cases of Double Mutant Indian V ..

6 minutes ago

CS terms drop in polio cases good omen, vows to st ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.