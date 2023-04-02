Fake army officer arrested with 60 kg of hashish in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Excise Police Station Mardan region of Nowshera on Sunday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and arrested a fake Major of Pakistan Army.

The Excise Police Spokesperson said that the accused, identified as Iqbal Ali who was impersonating as a Major of Pakistan Army, was apprehended while attempting to smuggle 60 kg of hashish in his vehicle.

The arrest was made after Excise Police Station received information about the accused, who attempted to flee but was eventually caught near Risalpur Gate. The vehicle, with a fake official number plate and black glasses, was searched, leading to the recovery of five sacks of hashish worth lakhs of rupees.

During preliminary investigations, the accused confessed to smuggling drugs to Punjab on ten previous occasions. A case has been registered against him for drug smuggling and further investigation is in progress.