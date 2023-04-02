UrduPoint.com

Fake Army Officer Arrested With 60 Kg Of Hashish In Nowshera

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Fake army officer arrested with 60 kg of hashish in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Excise Police Station Mardan region of Nowshera on Sunday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and arrested a fake Major of Pakistan Army.

The Excise Police Spokesperson said that the accused, identified as Iqbal Ali who was impersonating as a Major of Pakistan Army, was apprehended while attempting to smuggle 60 kg of hashish in his vehicle.

The arrest was made after Excise Police Station received information about the accused, who attempted to flee but was eventually caught near Risalpur Gate. The vehicle, with a fake official number plate and black glasses, was searched, leading to the recovery of five sacks of hashish worth lakhs of rupees.

During preliminary investigations, the accused confessed to smuggling drugs to Punjab on ten previous occasions. A case has been registered against him for drug smuggling and further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Punjab Police Station Drugs Vehicle Mardan Progress Nowshera Sunday

Recent Stories

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

16 minutes ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

46 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.