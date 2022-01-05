Fake army officer held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Sohrab Goth police Wednesday claimed arresting a fake army captain with recovery of fake service card from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Osama, who used to blackmail innocent citizens by posing as a military officer, according to SHO Sohrab Goth PS Zubair Nawaz.

During preliminary investigations the accused revealed that he, along with his female accomplice Kainat, used to make fake cards and fake letters.

The accused further said Kainat used to get CDR from any organization and they used to blackmail the girls and make their inappropriate videos.

Fake military service card, his photo in military uniform, two different CDR and other items were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend Kainat and further investigations were underway.