Fake ASI caught

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A fake ASI was caught by Township police here on Tuesday.

The Township police stopped a suspicious vehicle at Allah-Hoo Roundabout as the accused posed himself as an ASI of Punjab police.

Later, it was found that accused Naeem Farrukh was not an ASI. Weapons and police uniform were recovered his vehicle during a search.

According to the SHO Township, accused Farrukh is a resident of Iqbal Town, while a case has been registered against him.