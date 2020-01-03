UrduPoint.com
“Fake Assembly” Will Not Be Allowed To Pass Bill For Extension Of Army Chief,”  Says Fazl-ur-Rehman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:05 PM

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bill for extension of Army Chief,”  says Fazl-ur-Rehman

Fazl-ur-Rehman says that PML-N should have gathered all the opposition parties to develop consensus on the matter of extension in tenure  of army chief.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that they would not let “the fake assembly” to approve Bill for extension in tenure of army chief in National Assembly on Saturday.

In a statement, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that there were lacunas in Army Act and the top court ordered to improve the law but unfortunately more lacunas were created in the bill. He expressed these views talking to the reporters after chairing meeting of his party members. He is giving such statement when he himself is not the member of the national legislative assembly.

“PML-N should have gathered the opposition parties before approval of the Army Act but it was not done,” said the JUI-F Chief.

“There should be a legitimate and proper legal way for approval of the Bill,” he further said.

He went on to say that the military is an independent department and it should not be made “controversial”. On other hand, there are rumors regarding Nawaz Sharif’s letter to Khwaja Asif wherein he directed him not be so fast in approval of the bills. But Khwaja Asif denied that he did not receive any letter in this regard.

He urged the PML-N to call the parliamentary members and inform them about the Bills.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the government was making the Bill controversial and conveyed his message to all parties that democratic way should be adopted for approval of the bill for extension in tenure of Army Chief.

