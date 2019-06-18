Fake bank accounts cannot be opened without willingness of bank officials:) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa

(@imziishan)

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa has indicated criminals cases will be reduced to zero in Supreme Court (SC) in the next few weeks remarking fake accounts can not be opened without willingness of bank officials ,therefore, transaction through fake accounts is a big offence

The apex court was hearing the case on the plea submitted by Senior Assistant Bank Mohammad Anwar.NAB counsel told the court the accused deceived by opening fake accounts in different branches while amount was drawn from Muzaffarabad branch.

The CJP remarked an account amounting to Rs 100000 was opened and it was turned into Rs 900000.

The opening forms of all the accounts which were opened were carrying signature of the accused.. The accused was involved in all the transactions which were carried out.The CJP while addressing the counsel of the accused during the hearing remarked that 3 years sentence which was given in a case was quite less.

You want the accused should be acquitted so that he could go to bank again to complete his remaining work .The case was concluded after the plea was withdrawn by the counsel for the accused.The CJP gave indication that criminal cases have almost been concluded and only 100 appeals will be left after the current week.