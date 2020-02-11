UrduPoint.com
Fake Bank Accounts Case: Asif Zardari Did Not Appear In AC Being Sick

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:43 PM

Fake bank accounts case: Asif Zardari did not appear in AC being sick

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has not appeared before Accountability Court (AC) in Fake bank accounts case, Mega Money Laundering case being sick

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Former President Asif Ali Zardari has not appeared before Accountability Court (AC) in Fake bank accounts case, Mega Money Laundering case being sick.The case came up before hearing in AC Islamabad led by judge Azam Khan Tuesday.Attendance of Faryal Talpur and other accused persons was marked but the former president Asif Ali Zardari did not appear in the court being unwell.Petition for exemption from attendance in the court was filed by Asif Ali Zardari.Judge Azam Khan of AC inquired where is Khawaja Anwar Majid.

NAB Prosecutor said letter has been written to NAB headquarters to bring Anwar Majid from Karachi.

NAB is collecting details in respect of plea bargain amount in all cases.During the course of hearing of the case, Farooq H Naik , counsel for Asif Zardari said copies of references have not been provided to them so far.He prayed the court to issue directives for furnishing copies of references to him.The court while issuing directives to provide copies of references to the accused persons adjourned the hearing of the case till March 03.

