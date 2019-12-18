UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Bank Accounts Case: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of Dr Dansha, Liaquat Qaimkhani Till Jan 9

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:36 PM

Fake bank accounts case: Court extends judicial remand of Dr Dansha, Liaquat Qaimkhani till Jan 9

Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of arrested Dr Dansha and Liaquat Qaimkhani in fake bank accounts case till Jan 9

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of arrested Dr Dansha and Liaquat Qaimkhani in fake bank accounts case till Jan 9.AC judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing Wednesday.

During the course of hearing, Dr Dansha and former DG parks Liaquat Qaimkhani appeared before the court.Judge while inquiring NAB prosecutor remarked, "Why did reference of the case not come till yet?NAB prosecutor said that reference of case would be filed soon".Court while extending the judicial remand of Dr Dansha and Liaquat Qaimkhani till Jan 9 adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Bank Court

Recent Stories

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

28 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

29 minutes ago

Some industries crumbling under the tax burden: Mi ..

32 minutes ago

Business community reject proposed gas tariff hike

12 minutes ago

Limitless opportunities exist as a result of CPEC ..

12 minutes ago

Australia heatwave: Nation endures hottest day on ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.