Fake bank accounts case: Court extends judicial remand of Dr Dansha, Liaquat Qaimkhani till Jan 9

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of arrested Dr Dansha and Liaquat Qaimkhani in fake bank accounts case till Jan 9.AC judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing Wednesday.

During the course of hearing, Dr Dansha and former DG parks Liaquat Qaimkhani appeared before the court.Judge while inquiring NAB prosecutor remarked, "Why did reference of the case not come till yet?NAB prosecutor said that reference of case would be filed soon".Court while extending the judicial remand of Dr Dansha and Liaquat Qaimkhani till Jan 9 adjourned the hearing.