Fake beverage factory sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbool sealed a fake beverage factory located here in the Bonkan area

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbool sealed a fake beverage factory located here in the Bonkan area.

Flanked by Punjab food Authority officials, the AC raided on the fake factory and found cockroaches in juices and cold drinks being made there.

Police have arrested Javaid, the owner of the fake factory, after registering a case.